





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Tourism group CVC Corp posted a net loss of 94.8 million reais in the second quarter, down 46% from the negative performance of a year earlier, amid a jump in revenues provided by the end of social isolation measures.

The company found a cash generation measured by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) almost nil, compared to a negative performance of about 124 million in the second quarter of last year.

In adjusted terms, Ebitda was negative at 15.5 million reais, a significant improvement compared to the negative performance of 130.8 million a year earlier.

“The more benign scenario for travel combined with the company’s brand actions resulted in accelerated growth in confirmed reservations in Brazil, which in the second quarter exceeded those of the same period last year by 96%”, said CVC in the balance sheet.

According to the company, corporate bookings, traditionally more profitable than leisure bookings, accounted for 46% of the total for the period, “amount above the average of recent years”.

The company served 3.6 million passengers in the first half of the year, 14.5% more than in the first half of 2021.

Net revenue soared 133.5% to 270 million reais. Selling expenses also jumped (112.7%), while those with general and administrative items advanced 30%.

CVC ended June with 479.5 million reais in cash, which included 378 million reais obtained in a capital increase operation carried out at the end of the month. Cash flow was negative by almost 300 million reais compared to 128 million also negative in the same period in 2021.

At the end of June, the company had 1,245 stores, of which 1,147 were in Brazil and the rest in Argentina. A year earlier, there were 1,200 stores on Brazilian territory and 95 on Argentine soil.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)








