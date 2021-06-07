ofJosef Forster shut down

As the portal “t-online” reports, there should be inconsistencies in Armin Laschet’s résumé. After Annalena Baerbock’s vita, Laschet’s résumé also raises questions.

Berlin / Munich – The résumé is part of every application. It should completely and truthfully list all activities and functions that the applicant performed. What applies to a 450-euro job is all the more compulsory for an application for the most important government office in Germany: A controversy has just flared up over the Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock’s curriculum vitae. Now Armin Laschet’s résumé raises questions. How t-online.de reported, the vita of the Union’s candidate for chancellor should have gaps. The portal also writes that there was a misstatement.

Armin Laschet’s curriculum vitae shows inaccuracies

Armin Laschet describes himself as “member of the board of directors for the awarding of the International Charlemagne Prize in Aachen” in his curriculum vitae, which can be found on his official website. After researching the website, the membership is no longer up-to-date. When asked by the portal, the company stated that Laschet had already left the committee on October 31, 2020. Laschet is also not listed as a member of the board of directors on the website of the “Society for the Awarding of the International Charlemagne Prize in Aachen”. However, it is not the only inconsistency in Laschet’s official résumé.

Curriculum vitae of the Union Chancellor candidate Laschet: teaching position not to be found

From 1999 onwards, Armin Laschet gave the seminar “European Politics in Practice” as a lecturer in the European course at the RWTH Aachen University. In 2015, an incident from the previous summer became known in which exams were lost in the mail and Laschet awarded grades for them on the basis of records. Then it was noticed that students who had not written the exam were also graded.

Laschet then gave up his honorary teaching position. In the curriculum vitae that the candidate for the Bundestag election presents on his website, the mention of the inglorious teaching activity is omitted. The State Chancellery of North Rhine-Westphalia spoke out loud t-online.de initially not to the discrepancies. However, she announced a statement. (jjf / AFP)