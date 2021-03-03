British scientists have found that cuttlefish can pass tests of self-control and patience, which are designed for humans, writes Eurekalert 2nd of March.

Previously, it was believed that the ability to control oneself and not commit impulsive actions is characteristic of humans, as well as some species of animals and birds. However, this series also includes medicinal cuttlefish (Sepia officianalis), which live in the Atlantic Ocean.

In the course of studying the behavior of cuttlefish in natural conditions, oceanologists drew attention to the fact that they did not always attack the first prey they came across: most often they were waiting for more interesting options to get food. After that, the scientists decided to give them a marshmallow test.

“We used an adapted version of the classic marshmallow dough. When children pass it, they are usually asked to either get a slice of marshmallow immediately or wait and get two, ”said lead author Alexandra Schnell of the University of Cambridge.

As a result, it turned out that when the cephalopods knew that the first piece of food could be followed by the second, they were ready to wait about 50 – 130 seconds. In the same conditions, chimpanzees, crows and parrots behave this way.

It is noted that self-control in cuttlefish is associated with the general level of their intelligence. The more patient the molluscs were, the better they coped with the tasks of ingenuity. This behavior is more difficult to explain in molluscs than in humans and other vertebrates, Schnell said.

“Cuttlefish spend most of their lives in ambush, hiding from the sight of all surrounding living creatures. When they go hunting, they are immediately seen by all the surrounding predators. We assume that self-control and the ability to wait have evolved in cuttlefish to minimize these risks, ”she concluded.

