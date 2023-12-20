BRUSSELS. In the last mile of the negotiations on the reform of the Stability Pact, the front led by Germany scored two important points. Compared to the general agreement signed between Bruno Le Maire, Christian Lindner and Giancarlo Giorgetti at the last Ecofin meeting on the night between 7 and 8 December, the draft that will arrive today on the virtual table of the Finance Ministers presents two significant changes that seem tighten the rules even more compared to the previous version, even if overall the reform appears more advantageous than the rules of the old Stability Pact. Paris and Berlin agree, it will now be up to Italy to decide whether to accept this latest compromise and give the green light to the agreement, which will then have to be negotiated with the European Parliament.

The deficit

The safeguard clause on the deficit remains confirmed, which will require the level of the deficit to be brought to 1.5% of GDP for countries exceeding 90%. To get there, states will be required to make annual structural adjustment. In the previous version of the regulation, an effort of 0.3% per year was foreseen for four years (0.2% in the case of seven-year plans). The latest version instead establishes that the annual effort will have to be 0.4% for four years (0.25% in seven years), even if it will be calculated in primary terms (therefore net of interest on the debt). A tightening compared to the previous version, although this will still entail less severe rules than those of the old Stability Pact.

The deviation

The margins of deviation that will be allowed in the expenditure reduction process also change. If in the previous version of the regulation an annual margin of tolerance of 0.5% was foreseen, the latest version only allows an excess of 0.3%. Once this threshold is exceeded, the Commission will draw up a report, which represents the first step towards opening a procedure.

Flexibility

However, the terms of the clause which introduces a sort of transitional flexibility to take into account the increase in the cost of interest on the debt of the countries that are under procedure do not change (because they have exceeded the ceiling of 3% of the deficit or because they have exceeded the margin of tolerance). The new rules impose an annual adjustment of 0.5%, but the Commission will be able to apply a certain margin of flexibility to take into account the increase in the cost of interest on the debt due to the surge in rates. During the Ecofin meeting of 7-8 December, Italy, France and Germany had agreed on a clause to introduce temporary flexibility, limited to the three-year period 2025-2026-2027. According to what appears to The printthe terms of this agreement have not changed in the latest version of the text which will be discussed today by Ecofin in videoconference.