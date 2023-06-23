A worker at an Arcelor Mittal steel plant in Eisenhuettenstadt. The steel sector is one of the most affected by the lack of qualified personnel. JOHN MACDOUGALL (AFP)

Germany wants to attract non-EU workers to its labor market and has realized that its exasperating bureaucracy and rigid rules were leaving the country at a disadvantage compared to other destinations for qualified immigration such as the United States or Canada. The modification of the Immigration Law that the German Parliament has approved this Friday aims to end this disadvantage. The new rule provides more facilities, lowers requirements and even allows entry into the country without a firm job offer, with a visa or opportunity card that will allow you to reside legally during the job search.

“It is the most modern immigration law in the world”, assured the Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, during the parliamentary session that approved it with 388 votes in favor (those of the government coalition that is made up of social democrats, greens and liberals). , 234 against and 31 abstentions. The Christian Democratic opposition of the CDU has refused to approve the text, alleging that it also opens the door to the entry of unskilled workers. The far-right AfD party directly assures that the country does not need anyone from outside.

Germany has a very serious problem of lack of manpower. In surveys, companies highlight it as one of the greatest risks for their business. They do not find staff in the country and it is very difficult to compete with other places to attract non-EU workers willing to emigrate. Labor Minister Hubertus Heil has calculated that a gap of seven million workers is feared by 2035. The German labor market would need to recruit 400,000 people from outside the EU every year to make up for its aging population pyramid.

The new regulation includes a points system based on the Canadian model that allows access to the so-called “opportunity card”, a visa that gives the right to look for work in Germany for one year, provided that the applicant demonstrates that they can support themselves during that time. . The system awards points based on various criteria such as professional experience, age, connection to Germany or language skills. Being under 35 years old will give points. Have a minimum of two years of professional training in the country of origin or a university degree as well. And, aware that English-speaking countries are much more attractive, the Government has lowered the required level of German, from A2 (elementary) to A1 (beginner).

The reduction of bureaucracy is key in the new norm. Until now, the approval of foreign titles was so complicated that many companies did not even try it or spent months of paperwork until they could hire their employees from outside the EU. “It is unacceptable that 17 different forms have to be filled out to bring a health worker into this country,” Faeser complained in the Bundestag. The novelty is that it will no longer be necessary to approve many titles in Germany. A recognized qualification in the country of origin and at least two years of professional experience will suffice. In addition, in case the title does need to be recognized, the person will be able to start working during the process.

The coalition parties also want to favor educational migration, that is, the opportunity to emigrate to Germany for vocational training or university studies with the aim of staying and working permanently. Foreign students will be able to do paid internships to earn a living.

Family reunification options are also expanded. If until now qualified workers could bring their spouse and children with them, now it will also be allowed to do so with parents and in-laws.

The law intends to be much more flexible with visas, which until now were granted for a specific purpose. For example, if someone came to the country on a tourist visa and was offered a job, he had to leave the country and apply for a new visa. This will no longer be necessary according to the text approved by the Bundestag, because the permits will be able to be adapted to the circumstances.

There are also news for asylum seekers. The Government wants to give them the opportunity to start vocational training or to get a job. If their procedure is already underway and they are offered a job, they will be able to stay in Germany even if it is ultimately determined that they do not have the right to asylum (recognized refugees already have the right to work). This possibility will only be offered to those who have ongoing asylum procedures and not to new applicants so as not to create incentives for irregular immigration. The deadline is March 29, 2023. The exception has been included in response to criticism from the conservative opposition, which accused the government of Olaf Scholz of removing barriers to immigration and promoting the arrival of people with low qualifications.

Business associations and industry have generally reacted positively to the new law. Arndt Kirchhoff, from the Association of the Metallurgical and Electrical Industry, assured on the public channel ARD that they appreciate, for example, the facilities in the homologation of qualifications. There are also criticisms because the norm does not go as far as it should. The president of the German Trades Confederation (ZDH), Jörg Dittrich, still believes that it is too bureaucratic. The general manager of the Central Association of the German Construction Industry, Felix Pakleppa, misses that he focuses so much on the existence of formal qualifications, when what his sector needs is personnel with work experience.

The conservative parties continue to believe that issues such as lowering the level of German knowledge encourage low-skilled workers. This was denounced by Andrea Lindholz, from the Bavarian CSU, during her speech. In addition, allowing asylum seekers to work risks “turning the asylum process into a kind of state-funded job search opportunity in Germany,” she added.

