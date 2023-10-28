Ahmed Murad (Al-Ittihad)

The residents of the Gaza Strip were isolated from the world and from each other due to a complete interruption in mobile phone services and the Internet, and contacting relatives, ambulances, or colleagues anywhere became almost impossible, at a time when Israel expanded its aerial bombardment coinciding with a ground attack, as expected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a “long and difficult war” in the Strip.

International humanitarian organizations said that the interruption of services, which began yesterday evening, further aggravates the already deteriorating situation by obstructing life-saving operations and preventing organizations from contacting their crews on the ground.

Three weeks after the outbreak of war in the Gaza Strip, the interruption of communications services also means that only a trace of the previous continuous flow of information, pictures and video clips from within the Strip remains, which makes it difficult to understand the extent and impact of the most recent attacks.

Yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the war in the Gaza Strip will be “long and difficult,” adding: “We are ready for it.” Yesterday evening, the Israeli army announced the expansion of its ground operations in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to unprecedented bombing since the start of the war on October 7.

Yesterday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that Israeli forces will continue the operations that began during the night, adding, in a video statement: We carried out attacks above ground and underground.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari reported that the bombing of Gaza had intensified “in a very significant way,” noting that the army would “expand its ground operations.”

On Friday evening, the sky over the Gaza Strip was red and orange due to explosions and fire resulting from the raids, according to live footage from Agence France-Presse. The specter of a ground attack in the densely populated Gaza Strip raises concerns among the international community, and calls for Israel to protect civilians are increasing.

The leaders of the European Union countries called for “truces” and the opening of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the delivery of aid. The United States, an ally of Israel, also said it supports an “immediate humanitarian truce.” Since October 21, 74 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered Gaza from Egypt, according to what the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced on Thursday evening, while at least 100 trucks are needed daily, according to the United Nations.

UNRWA announced that it had “significantly reduced its operations” due to the bombing and fuel shortages.

The Israeli army is demanding that residents of northern Gaza, where the bombing is intense, move to the south of the Strip. At least 1.4 million Palestinians have been displaced from their homes since the beginning of the war, according to the United Nations.

But the strikes are still affecting the south, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are gathering near the closed Egyptian border.