OVER 130 jobs are at risk as Spanish brand Pascual becomes the latest business to restructure its workforce following the coronavirus crisis.

Redundancy plans are reportedly being announced this week across as the dairy company undergoes a ‘rapid evolution’.

It’s believed that a total of 137 jobs will be cut throughout Spain as the business accelerates an ongoing restructure.

Pascual, known for producing their namesake milk and plant based options under Vivesoy, has six factories but there are no plans to close any at this time.

Instead Pascual confirmed that more than 40% of workers will take up voluntary redundancy.

A spokesperson said. “The rapid evolution of the market at its imminent transformation, accerated in the recent times, have highlighted aspects such as omnichannel, digital transformation and the automation of process.

“This new scenario motivated an urgent reorganization of Human Resources to face the future in a better competitive position.

The brand, which also produces Bezoya bottled water, said the number of jobs cut was 30% lower than they initially envisaged.