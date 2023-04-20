In 2020, the concept was worthy of a Nobel Prize: crispr-cas9, the handy cut and paste technique for DNA editing. This allows researchers to switch off genes with great precision, correct them or insert new genes. Ambitions erupted worldwide: we could bend DNA to our will like Lego masters.

To some extent this is indeed happening now: scientists have been using it for ten years crispr-cas9 in their labs, for example to find out the function of genes. But restoring genetic disorders in patients, the ultimate promise, only happens in clinical trials. gene editing with embryos, the future is already a thing of the past.

Crispr-cas9: what was it again?

Crisp stands for clustered regularly interspaced palindromic repeats. In short, they are pieces of DNA with an ever-repeating sequence. Crisprs are found naturally in the genome of micro-organisms. They are part of the microbial defense system. In combination with so-called cas proteins (Crispr-associated system), they can recognize certain sequences of genes, cut them apart and stick them back together. Jennifer Doudna (University of California) and Emmanuelle Charpentier (Max Planck Institute, Berlin) published in 2012 a way to modify this defense mechanism itself. Together they received the Nobel Prize in 2020 for this. In 2013, scientists changed the DNA of a mouse for the first time. In China, the United Kingdom and Sweden, scientists are allowed to experiment with human embryos for research purposes only (the embryos only live for 14 days). This is not allowed elsewhere.

How did that happen? Why is the clinic so behind those high expectations? And above all: what can be done about it? Researchers from the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) published about this an article in the magazine at the end of January Cell Reports. With a relatively simple solution to the most important problem.

“One of the difficulties with crispr-cas9 is the negative influence of a cell mechanism that is normally useful: DNA repair,” says lead author Joost Schimmel. “As soon as a break occurs in the DNA, enzymes will repair that break as quickly as possible. They also do this as soon as crispr-cas9 makes a break in the DNA. Only then this counteracts the desired change in the DNA.”

Pathogenic mutations

As a result, the efficiency of crispr-cas9 is also considerably lower. Usually only about 5 percent of the cells after crispr-cas9 contain the desired change. Schimmel: “In other cases, this DNA repair often causes random mutations in the DNA, namely when the ends are put together in the wrong way. Those changes can cause problems.”

Together with Marcel Tijsterman, professor of genome stability at Leiden University, Schimmel is researching exactly how DNA repair works and what the consequences are. “The DNA recovery does not always go well naturally,” says Tijsterman. “This sometimes causes mutations in the DNA that can cause cancer. That is one of the main reasons that we are still very cautious about the application of crispr-cas9 in the clinic.”

Enzymes that repair DNA breaks in cells are often so-called polymerases: enzymes that can assemble polymers, i.e. long molecules – in this case DNA molecules, which consist of long chains of nucleotides. “We discovered that one of those polymerases, DNA polymerase theta, is responsible for one specific mode of DNA repair. And that is exactly the way that causes so many mistakes.”

It is about so-called end joining, where loose ends are tied together, causing pieces of DNA to be lost. This is in contrast to DNA repair, in which the enzyme repairs the break on the basis of an available ‘example piece’ of DNA, which you can add during the crispr-cas9. “End joining is very common in crispr-cas9,” explains Schimmel, “while in many cases you prefer to see that other form. This allows you to change genes in a predictable way, and thereby correct pathogenic mutations.”

“We thought: if we inhibit that end-joining now, then that other form might take the upper hand,” Tijsterman continues. “And that is exactly what we saw happen. The efficiency of the crispr-cas9 increased from 5 to 50 percent. A really significant improvement.”

Block enzyme

The substance with which the Leiden residents block the enzyme is a small molecule that is very similar to the nucleotides – the building blocks – of DNA. As a result, it fits exactly in the so-called active site of the enzyme: the place with which it attaches to the loose DNA end and links new nucleotides to it, like the zipper of a zipper. In this way, the molecule inhibits the action of the enzyme.

“This inhibitor is a substance that is already being used in cancer biology to inhibit DNA polymerase theta,” says Tijsterman. “In certain hereditary breast cancers, for example those associated with so-called BRCA genes, the problem lies precisely in the same way of DNA repair. End joining leads to faulty repairs that can lead to cancer cells. Here, too, people are doing research into inhibiting DNA polymerase theta to stop that end joining.”

fluoresce

Was it not then very obvious that this molecule and this approach could also help to improve crispr-cas9? “Sometimes you are so focused on one thing that you don’t see the other,” replies Tijsterman. “I myself am more into cancer biology than in applications of crispr-cas9, that’s why. And you never know in advance what will happen in a cell if you inhibit certain mechanisms. Does another mechanism then take over, or does the cell simply die? That turns out to work out well for crispr-cas9.”

How do you actually research that? “At the gene level, we can use sequencing to demonstrate afterwards what has changed,” replies Schimmel. “So by mapping the DNA sequence. This way you can demonstrate the frequency of a certain mutation for millions of cells at the same time.”

But in order to monitor what is happening live, the researchers also use specific cells in the laboratory. Schimmel: “For example, cells that produce a green fluorescent protein. With crispr-cas9 we can very easily modify the DNA of those cells in such a way that they fluoresce blue instead of green. For example, without end-joining inhibitors, we see 5 percent fluoresce blue. With inhibitors, that suddenly becomes 50 to 70 percent.”

Tijsterman: “That is fantastic, that you can just see it under the microscope.” Colleagues almost fell off their chairs when they saw the results, says the professor. “Some have struggled for years with low success rates. I really expect that everyone who works with crispr-cAS9 will now add these inhibitors.”

This does not necessarily mean that this approach will quickly conquer the clinic, both researchers emphasize. “There is still a lot that we really have to find out first,” says Schimmel. “For example: why is the share of that other repair mechanism increasing? Is that because more cells are dying in other areas? Or because the cell makes more efficient use of the DNA template you add? And are there possible adverse consequences of using these inhibitors? We really need to understand that basis better first.”

“This substance is not immediately the miracle pill,” says Tijsterman, “but it immediately makes this technique much more beautiful and better.”