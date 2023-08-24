bioware is preparing to make an announcement on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf but in the meantime leaves 50 employees at home: among them also a writer who had been in the company since the first chapter of the saga and who had in fact contributed to the writing of the entire narrative context of the game. The company regrets this painful but necessary cut, emphasizing how the development of both medieval fantasy and Mass Effect continues apace.

Our commitment remains constant and we are all working to make this game worthy of the Dragon Age name. We are confident that we will have the time to ensure Dreadwolf reaches its full potential

To speak was Gary McKay, CEO of the company. After the lukewarm reception of Mass Effect: Andromeda which cast a big shadow on Anthem, the company has decided to focus on a smaller but more “agile” studio than the huge monster of the past. The farewell to the writer was suffered on the internet Mary Kirby which, as mentioned above, was in the company since Dragon Age: Origins and shaped its world until its latest incarnation, Inquisition. Now with the departure of this figure, many are wondering if the game will have a coherent and enticing narrative as in the past.