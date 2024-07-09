Genoa – “We have concluded an agreement between the Government and the Municipality of Genoa that transfers 25 million euros per year until 2032, a structural contribution in the current part that rewards the great effort we have made to restore the budget and this reduces the impacts of the general cut we have suffered”. Thus the deputy mayor and councilor for the Budget of the Municipality of Genoa Peter Piciocchi dampens the controversy over the confirmation of the 250 million euro cut from the Government to the Municipalities, after the lack of agreement in the State-City Conference.

The decree that allocates the funds to Genoa was published in the Official Journal last week. “Therefore I would like to thank the Government because, despite this new spending review – continues Piciocchi – it has demonstrated attention towards the Municipalities who are committed to managing the budget in a virtuous manner”.

These are two different types of intervention, underlines the deputy mayor of Genoa: “The spending review is a general cut which is also linked to new European governance rules, because After Covid, the European Commission reintroduced the stability pact – says Piciocchi – As regards our contribution, it is an individualised approach by the State for some over-indebted municipalities which can be helped in a virtuous path. I am very proud because these 25 million until 2032 are the result of two years of work by our department that began with the Draghi Government”.

The agreement was foreseen for 13 municipalities either with a certain amount of deficit or municipalities, such as Genoa or Venice, in economic equilibrium but with a per capita debt above one thousand euros.