“Dear director Perrino,

In a press release reported by Quotidiano Sanità, Mrs Sandra Zampa attack the Minister Schillaci and, from the height of your experience in the matter healthcare (she has a degree in political science!!!) states: “Schillac do I admit disaster on pensions in healthcare? Welcome to us.”

I am really tired of these dozens of inconclusive press releases, of the same tenor, from countless politicians of all sides… but, where was Mrs. Zampa in these 20 years, in which all and I mean ALL Governments ( of the right, of the left, of the center, of the technicians, of the best, above and below!!) were ruining the National Health System.

YOU BUREAUCRATS/ Politicians (not ME, but YOU!!), have always thought that the Healthcare was a cost to be cut and not an investment I’m really tired of your sterile proclamations in favor of cameras, your useless press releases and your absurd pseudo-fights between small particles which only cause an irritating “cacophony”. I have never seen a politician criticize himselfnever heard a “Mea culpa”, never heard the phrase: “I made a mistake”.

You know Fonzie, the famous co-star of the unforgettable television series “Happy Days” who couldn’t pronounce the words “Sorry” or “I made a mistake” and when he tried he writhed in a body spasm? YOU, POLITICIANS/BUREAUCRATS are the equivalent of Fonzieyou have this huge flaw, you do not recognize your mistakes, therefore you are not able to correct yourself and I do not accept illusory solutions or reprimands from subjects who have never practiced Medicine IN THE FIELD, but only theorized it in the numerous, dusty UCAS (Offices Simple Business Complications) MINISTERIAL!! Dum Romae consulitur Saguntum expugnatur!”.

*Comment by Mirka Cocconcelli, corthopedic surgeon



