The storm that fell in the Community of Madrid in the last few hours, with 60 liters per square meter in Somosierra but only 18 in the center of the capital, has caused significant mobility problems at rush hour this Friday in the capital. On the one hand, shortly after opening the service, two metro lines had to be cut due to flooding, 7 and 9, although the water has already been drained and the affected stations have been reopened. In addition, there have been pools of water, vehicle breakdowns and accidents at various points on the M-30 and M-40, with delays higher than usual. In the capital, firefighters have had to make 50 exits, which are added to the 210 carried out by the regional body in the rest of the region, where flooding has occurred in Algete, with the rescue of drivers trapped by water in the M -100, Soto Del Real, Manzanares, Colmenar Viejo and points in the Henares Corridor such as Alcalawhere the Cercanías trains do not stop in La Garena, flooded with water.

The entire community was under a yellow warning for rain on Thursday, the minimum, which at five in the morning has been raised to orange, the second level of a three-point scale, in the mountains due to the risk of 30 liters per square meter falling in one hour. The rest of the region continues this Friday in yellow with a cumulative total of 20 liters in one hour, although storms and showers will be less intense and frequent than in the mountains.

According to Telemadrid, tonight they have fallen up to 20 liters in just 15 minutes in some neighborhoods southeast of the capital. According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), from midnight and Until 7:30, 50.9 liters have been collected in Somosierra, in Colmenar Viejo, 38.3; in Alpedrete, 33.2 and in Rascafría, 29. At that time, Madrid occupied four of the 10 positions in the top ten of national rainfall, which was precisely headed by Somosierra. In addition, 15.8 have fallen in Alcala, 18.1 in Madrid Retiro, 13.8 in Alto del León, 22.4 in Navacerrada, 22 in Rascafría and 18.4 in San Sebastián de los Reyes.

From five in the morning to eight, firefighters from the capital’s City Council have carried out 50 interventions, although in none of them have there been any injuries, reports a spokesperson for Madrid Emergencies. Most of the exits have been through pools of water, tree branches that have fallen or are at risk of falling onto public roads and damage to interiors. In the rest of the region, 343 files have been opened from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., with 120 fire department exits, the bulk of them in Soto Del Real, Manzanares, Colmenar Viejo, Madrid and points in the Henares Corridor. They have intervened in basements, garages and have had to rescue several people trapped in their cars on the M-100 in Cobeña, in the Algete area, inform a spokesperson for Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid.

On the access roads to the capital, The problems began at 6:30, when the DGT indicated that traffic was complicated on the A-2 in Torrejón, Coslada and Canillejas and also on the M-40 in Vallecas in both directions. At 8.00, the most complicated was in the eastern areawith the M-40 very congested from Carabanchel Alto to Coslada and Hortaleza towards A-2, on the M-21 in Coslada towards the A-2, the entrance on the A-2 in from Torrejón and on the M-50 in Paracuellos del Jarama heading north.

At 8.50, The M-40 has been cut in Coslada in both directions, which reopened at 9:40, although “difficulties persist from Mercamadrid to Coslada and Hortaleza, all directions A-2.” At 9:30, the M-100 was closed in Cobeña and, due to an accident, traffic was very complicated on the M-50, in Paracuellos del Jarama towards the A-1.

In the capital, it was interrupted from the first hour the L7 between Metropolitan Stadium and Pueblo Nuevobut the service has been restored at 7.30. Trains were not running either. on L9 between Puerta de Arganda and Rivas Futura in both directions but, after bailing out the water, it reopened at 8:05. “The service is provided normally throughout the metro network,” a spokeswoman told this newspaper around 8:30.

On the M-30, outages due to accidents, vehicle breakdowns or floods have been reported since the first hour, all of which have already been resolved. They affected the Plaza de Grecia, Puente de Ventas, Avenida del Mediterráneo, the María de Molina tunnel and Fuente Carrantona street with O’Donnell.

The storm has also affected Barajas where, according to a witness on Twitter, it was water entering one of the access bridges to an airplane. On the Cercanías network, La Garena station in Alcalá remains closed due to flooding, which affects lines C2 C7 and C8.

