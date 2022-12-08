local deputies questioned the underestimation of collection made by the capital’s government in the Initiative of Income Law 2023.

They are underestimating the City revenue impressively and now they are telling us that the City’s income is only going to grow by 6.2 to 248 billion pesos,” said the PAN legislator, Luisa Gutiérrez, in the work tables that they carry out with the heads of the Treasury, Undersecretary of Expenditures and the Fiscal Attorney’s Office to clear up and clarify doubts.

He pointed out that it was incongruous that the head of the Treasury, Roberto Carlos Fernández, presumed the good collection of the Capital.

In the advance from January to September, total income exceeded the goal set by the treasury by 7.8 percent and 9.9 percent additional to what was collected in 2021, the official said.

In addition, he pointed out that the Income Law 2023 contemplates an increase of 14 thousand 414.2 million pesos, which represents the increase of 6.2 percent additional total.

Gutiérrez considered a rigged process, since while less income the City perceives, fewer resources are allocated to all bodies.

“We are seeing how they are strangling the agencies, the mayors, even the agencies, but yes, the spending that grows and grows by almost 80 percent is Social Communication: transmitting the Government’s achievements,” said the deputy.

Meanwhile, the legislator Ricardo Rubio demanded the cut that is made to autonomous bodies, Congress and Government.

“In other years we had not even had that opportunity and that is clearly not something very salvageable, the fact that it has not been like that is something detestable,” he stressed.

They point out failure in taxes to apps

Regarding the applications of delivery people or digital concerts, the PAN member Federico Döring accused that the modifications to the Income Law last year showed that the measures imposed during the pandemic were a failure in tax collection.

In addition, he criticized the agreements with the platform from Airbnb.

“It is a failure, because it was nothing more than an intimidation tool, they have not raised a lot of money and they have not managed to build an agreement with the companies, they are inventions to collect rights for the provision of digital services that they made in desperation during the pandemic,” he asserted. .

The deputy of the Movimiento Ciudadano parliamentary group, Royfid Torres, stated that there is a problem regarding the functioning of the autonomous bodies for a lack of budget which has been going on for several years.

Reason for which they are paying special attention to the designation, in addition to the fact that he said he was concerned about the cuts, especially in the items for mobility.

He stressed that the allocation to mayors is carefully worked with the undersecretary of expenses, Bertha Gómez.