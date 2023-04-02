The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are among the countries that on Sunday, April 2, announced their decision to “voluntarily” reduce crude oil production. OPEC+ members noted that the cut, which will average 1.15 million barrels per day, seeks to support market stability. However, the decision could spur a price hike.

A surprise move that could have consequences for oil prices and world inflation.

OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, announced that, starting next May and until the end of 2023, it will make “voluntary” cuts in crude production.

The reason? According to Riyadh’s version, the measure is aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market. “This voluntary cut is a precautionary measure,” Kuwait’s Oil Minister Bader Al-Mulla said.

The reduction will be a general average of 1.15 million barrels of hydrocarbon per day. However, each nation will make specific reductions.

The countries reported that they will decrease their production of barrels per day (bpd) as follows: Saudi Arabia, by 500,000, according to the Saudi Press Agency; The United Arab Emirates will make a cut of 144,000, in Oman it will be 40,000, in Algeria 48,000, in Kazakhstan 78,000 and in Iraq 211,000, according to official statements.

Likewise, Russia’s deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, assured this Sunday that his country would extend a voluntary cut of 500,000 bpd until the end of this year.

Moscow had already announced these reductions unilaterally last February.

As announced, the measure would extend to all members of the oil alliance, which includes the 13 members of OPEC: Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Algeria, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Libya, Nigeria, and the United Arab Emirates.

The move threatens to deepen clashes with the West

The new cuts announced in the last hours are added to those that the organization reported last October, with 2 million barrels less oil per day – equivalent to 2% of world supply -, which began to apply since November.

At the time, Saudi Arabia indicated that the decision was necessary to respond to rising interest rates in the West and a weaker global economy.

But her decision sparked the ire of the United States government, which called her “shortsighted,” given the effects on the world after Russia’s war in Ukraine and the respective economic sanctions against Moscow, which has hit global inflation hard.

Therefore, the new measure could curb supply in an already tight market and trigger further clashes with the West.

Crude prices fell to 15-month lows in early March in response to the banking crisis that followed the collapse of two US financial institutions and resulted in the bailout of Credit Suisse by Switzerland’s largest bank. , usbs.

“OPEC is taking preventive measures in the event of a possible reduction in demand,” said Amrita Sen, founder and director of Energy Aspects, an oil market research firm, on April 2.

However, the decreaseion in the production of crude oil could trigger its price.

Washington, for its part, has argued that what the world needs are lower prices to support economic growth and prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from raising more revenue to finance the war in Ukraine.

