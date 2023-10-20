Sorrentino without restraints against Minister Sangiuliano

The world of cinema he had become agitated over an article by Tomorrow who had published a letter from minister Sangiuliano to the Minister of Economy Giorgetti in which, according to what was written, he would have made a cut of 100 million euros available for the sector. The undersecretary Lucia Bergonzoni he had already made it clear that the cut would be smaller.

But this wasn’t enough for the Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino who immediately attacked Minister Sangiuliano: “It had never been seen in many years. They ask you to cut 50 and you answer no, please, cut me 100: it seems to me to be an extravagant, short-sighted position and without any logic since it is disconnected both from the protection of culture and above all from economic value”.

And then again, moving the controversy to an ideological level: “To find workers who work for me, I have to bend over backwards. Because in cinema, perhaps the minister should know, there are not only the famous four left-wing directors which, in fact, are only four. Everything else, another 200 thousand people vote right, left and center. So, if you want to understand it as a punishment towards someone, it seems like a great own goal to me.”

The usual reason of “occupational blackmail” with which the Fiat of the Lambs he has lived on public subsidies for decades and then the left-wing directors are not “just four” but a multitude. The descent into the field of a big shot like the author of “The great beauty” had raised the level of controversy and so he also took to the field Francesco Rutellipresident of Anicawho however wisely threw water on the fire: “The meeting of the representatives of the associations with the minister was fundamental, in which the repercussions on the supply chain were discussed, the cut will be proportionate to that of the other sectors, much more contained and in line with that of the other ministries”.

And then again: “The concern, also thanks to the dialogue that took place with the minister and with the Undersecretary Borgonzoni, it seems to me that it has returned to a physiological framework. The resources need to be effective but also stable and certain for those who want to invest.”

So it seems that everything is back. In short, the usual Italian fuss, moreover in an ideological sauce. In fact, it cannot be hidden that the so-called “rainy financing” are certainly not the best strategy for financing cinema, because along with masterpieces, such as “The Great Beauty”, little-known directors are then financed who make parish films that only they and their loved ones see. And it is no coincidence that these very dull films, of the “hairdresser in the Loire in heat”, are made by left-wing directors who have a sort of cultural imprimatur on Italian cinema.

Whining stories that compete with the tranquilizer market to put to sleep the few families, namely the director’s relatives, who are forced to go and see them. The cinema it is an industry like any other and it needs an audience, a lot of paying audience who are also happy with what they see represented. Maybe this money for the radical chic films Let’s save them for social purposes or to fix potholes in the streets. The hairdressers of the Loire and the Italian people would be grateful.

Subscribe to the newsletter

