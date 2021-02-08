Patrick Cutrone made his debut for Valencia in Bilbao. For a year, since Florenzi did it under Celades, the black and white fans did not feel that tickle before a substitution to see a newcomer in action. Gracia introduced the Italian striker to the first exchange, that came out in the 65th minute when the San Mamés scoreboard reflected 1-0. Cutrone, who was able to make his debut with a goal for Valencia, touched the ball 9 times.

The Italian left for Manu Vallejo, a change from man to man. Gracia did not change her approach and Cutrone, at 4-4-2, he placed himself a few meters behind Maxi Gómez. The heat map of his performance reflected at the conclusion of the match that Cutrone had moved through the center lane of the black and white attack.

“He has done the defensive work he had to do and in some of the transitions has had a shot option, as in a combination with Maxi, but it has not been good. I have seen him active, excited and eager, “said Gracia about Cutrone’s performance. Oliva and Ferro will have to wait at least one more week to debut with Valencia.

FUTTOL 20/21 Cutrone’s chance against Athletic.

Cutrone arranged in the 25 minutes who acted an occasion to score his first goal for Valencia. The Italian received a long ball from Jaume, put a deep pass to Maxi Gómez and the Uruguayan returned it. But Cutrone, coming to the area on the run, he bit more than he hit the ball and it went out.

His failed shot was one of 9 touches Cutrone gave the ball. Three were good passes (to Correia, Gayà and Maxi Gómez); three bad passes; one served for one Recovery and another for a dodge. Cutrone was found by four companions. Jaume gave him two passes, including the one mentioned on the occasion, and once Correia, Racic and Maxi Gómez.