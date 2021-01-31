Patrick Cutrone is already in Valencia. The Italian striker landed mid-morning on a private flight accompanied by his manager and ready to undergo a medical examination to become a new Valencia player. Curious to say the least that after the match against Elche Javi Gracia said that he did not know anything about reinforcements, mainly because the Italian already had his suitcases packed at that time. Cutrone will sign until June 30 as AS revealed last Friday.

Cutrone, in this way, becomes the Valencia’s first reinforcement of the season. It had been a year since the Mestalla club had incorporated a new face into its wardrobe. The last one was also from an Italian, Alesandro Florenzi, that arrived in January 2020 on loan from Roma. Cutrone now does it from Nuno Espíritu Santo’s Wolverhampton, although until December he played for Césare Prandelli’s Fiorentina, another former black and white coach.

Cutrone, at 23 years old, arrives at Mestalla to try to recover his best version, the one that he showed in his beginnings as a professional in Milan and that led Wolverhampton to invest 22 million euros in his signing. Cutrone will reinforce a forward che from which, except for a setback, Rubén Sobrino will leave in the next few hours for Cádiz.

The signing of Cutrone, due to his position, does not respond to any priority or urgency of the team, although the operation has been valued as an opportunity to ‘move the tree’ of the locker room and give the team more competitiveness. Cutrone is not the only operation that Valencia wants to close in the last 48 hours of the market. The Via Ferro (Benfica headquarters) has been reopened and work is continuing on the incorporation of a pivot, which is all said Javi Gracia’s main priority since the market opened … summer,