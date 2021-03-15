Patrick Cutrone has found with his Selection the relief that he does not lack in Valencia. The forward arrived at the capital of the Turia from Wolverhampton last January and was one of the signings that more excited the fans black and white as usual when a team signs a ‘man-goal’. However, his journey at the club is going unnoticed.

55 minutes has played the Italian footballer distributed in four games different in which he has barely had time to show himself as a footballer. There is no doubt that for Javi Gracia the starting striker is Maxi GómezHowever, to date Patrick does not even hold the role of a ‘secondary’ player, given that the first shock at the top of the attack in recent days has been Kevin Gameiro. Against Levante with Maxi suspended, Cutrone barely played 14 minutes.

Hence The Italian Under-21 National Team is an escape route for a player in need of minutes. It is true that the tip He already debuted in the absolute When his fantastic season at Milan came to fruition, despite the lack of minutes and the fact that he is still a young player, they have returned him to the Under-21. The black and white fans will be able to see their forward very closely since, in addition to playing against the Czech Republic and Slovenia, will play a duel against the Spanish National Team, in which it will also be Hugo Guillamón.

Cutrone confessed to AS that his great motivation is to be able to continue in the Turia capital next season, However, to date he has hardly had opportunities to demonstrate the footballer that he is and convince the club to make an effort to keep it for another year. With ten LaLiga rounds to play, a new window is opening for him at this break.

Correia, called up with Portugal U21

For its part, Thierry Correia has been called up by the Portuguese Under-21 team for the duels that he will play against Croatia, England and Switzerland. The full-back is just the opposite side, he has gone from barely having minutes to being a fixture for Javi Gracia, it is not the first time he goes with Portugal, but his projection every time makes him most indisputable.

