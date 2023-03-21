During the second hearing for the evidentiary incident in the proceeding against the alleged smuggler of the migrant ship that capsized off Cutro, one of the survivors of the shipwreck gave his testimony on what happened on the night between 25 and 26 February.

“After climbing onto a piece of wood, I swam for half an hour and when I landed, the carabinieri weren’t there yet,” the man told the magistrates. Francesco Verri, a lawyer who is a member of the legal pool who assists the families of the victims, commented: “The story confirms that too many tragic minutes have passed since the impact on the shoal until help arrived, even on land. An aspect that is strongly emerging in this investigation”.

The trial aims to establish whether the 17-year-old arrested and indicated as a smuggler by some of the migrants on board is actually guilty of aiding and abetting illegal immigration. For the lawyer Salvatore Perri, who defends him, the testimonies heard today would exonerate him. “Even today – the lawyer reported to reporters outside the court – one of the two witnesses questioned confirmed what another witness had told us a few days ago, namely that they tried to take a trip a few days before the one which then led to deadline, but which could not be concluded because, after a few days, the boat would not arrive and they returned to Istanbul with a taxi together with the suspect, taxis that each paid a little for each other”.

According to the defence, the 17-year-old would only be a common migrant and would not have acted as a mediator. The magistrates are also trying to shed light on the origin of a briefcase full of Turkish banknotes found on board: “A witness – explained Perri – reported that the Turkish commanders asked the migrants to leave the Turkish lira they had and that the they would have collections for them. But it was absolutely not the travel fee: at a specific question from the defense of the injured parties, they reported that the trip was paid for with the Hawala method, or on average the deposit to a third party in the country of origin”.