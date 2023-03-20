Cutro massacre, hunt for smugglers’ money. Escape with the loot

Three weeks after massacre Of migrantswhich took place on Crotone coast Of Cutro and cost the life of 86 peopleincluding over 30 childrennew backgrounds emerge on that one crossing which led to the shipwreck and tragedy, which also became a political case. It seems – we read in the newspaper – that the smugglers of the caique shipwrecked in Cutro they had with them over one million euros but of that bag no trace has been found yet. That journey cost the migrants close to 4,000 euros for the children and 8,000 euros for the adults. Whereas on board of the vessel there were just under 200 migrants, more than one million euros ended up in the pockets of the traffickers. A calculation that would be approximate but close to realityas some of the people who were interviewed also confirmed magistrates. “They were in one black backpackbig place under the sofa where one of the was sitting smugglers”reported one of the migrants.

Of that schoolbaghowever, – continues the newspaper – no trace is found. Some alleged smugglers have been stop but they didn’t have the money. Not even the one who was stopped a few days later at the border had that with him anymore duffle bag. They are missing two on appeal but one turns out to be among the dead from the shipwreck. The fifth, however, seems to be managed to escape and to do lose track of him. The lawyers defending the survivors are certain: “There was no no seizure Of money and there is no filed report that certifies it”. On the same line also the head of furniture of the Crotone police, Ugo Armano: “No one has been found Backpack containing money“.

