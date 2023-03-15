Cutro, shipwreck of migrants: 4 other bodies recovered. The victims rise to 85

Four other lifeless bodies were found in the area of ​​the migrant shipwreck which took place on February 26 last year Picket fence of Cutro. It’s about a child between 7 and 8 years old, and three adults, two men and a woman, whose age is not yet known. The child’s body was identified in Praialonga. It goes up like this to 34 the number of minors who died in the shipwreck and those between 0 and 12 years old become 25.

With the four lifeless bodies recovered this morning 85 confirmed victims of the sinking of the boat of migrants in the stretch of sea in front of Steccato di Cutro. The coroner and scientific police experts are traveling to the site of the latest findings to ascertain the age of the victims.

