Cutro, the anniversary of the massacre of migrants: the “Alì garden” inaugurated in Crotone in memory of the 94 victims

It was inaugurated this morning, despite the pouring rain, 'Garden of Ali'', wanted by the municipal administration of Crotone so that there would remain an indelible memory of the 94 victims caused by the shipwreck of migrants, which occurred exactly one year ago, on the night between 25 and 26 February, in front of the beach of Cutro fence.



In fact, 94 trees have been planted in the garden, one for each dead migrant. Located at the entrance to the city, to symbolize the sense of welcome of the people of Crotone, the garden is 250 meters long and 9 meters wide. Tamarisk, callistemon, feijoa and strawberry trees have been planted there, while the lawn will be created in the coming weeks. “The days following February 26 last year were very hard – said the mayor of Crotone, Vincenzo Voce – but the Calabrians, the Crotones have demonstrated extraordinary solidarity and humanity. The garden is beautiful, we wanted to dedicate it to Ali', a child who remained one of the few without a name but was only identified with the acronym KR16M0.

We thought of him to create a a place that symbolizes, through the trees we have planted, the rebirth of the city”. The prefect of Crotone, Franca Ferraro, also participated in the inauguration. “I experienced the earthquake in L'Aquila – he said – and I know what it means to remember. Remembering is very important and it is nice to be able to do it with this wonderful idea. Here all those who have a sad thought, a problem, who feel alone and abandoned can find a minimum of comfort. Here we will also be able to remember the many who suffer in the rest of Europe because there are other children, young people, women, children who continue to suffer. What you, the territory, Calabria, you you have all done with welcoming migrants. This is a welcoming land made up of people who care about those around them regardless of ethnicity, culture, colour”