Cutro’s survivors: “A Coast Guard helicopter was above us”

Some castaways who were on the caique that crashed on 26 February near the beach of Steccato di Cutro, causing the death of at least 94 people, 35 of whom were children, as written by theHandle, they reported seeing a white helicopter several hours before the crash. This was reported by various media, according to which in front of the images the same witnesses would have indicated the aircraft in the helicopter of the Italian Coast Guard.

On these aspects – again according to what the media write – investigations related to the investigation by the Crotone prosecutor’s office would be underwaywhich aims to ascertain any liability on the failure to rescue the boat wrecked on the Ionian coast, in which six people are being investigated, including three officers of the Guardia di Finanza.

The other investigation concerns the one on the four smugglers. One of the three testimonies, all made through videotaped statements last June in two different reception camps in northern Germany, would speak of a helicopter (“all white with a red tail and red insignia”) which at 7 and then at 10 pm on 25 February , therefore several hours before the crash, it would have flown over the boat and then left. A thesis that would therefore be confirmed by at least three people.

Coast Guard: “No of our helicopters on the Cutro boat”

“Regarding the news relaunched this morning by some newspapers, concerning the alleged presence in flight on February 25th of an Italian Coast Guard helicopter, near the boat subsequently wrecked in Cutro on the morning of February 26th, it is denied – as shown by the flight orders of the Coast Guard air bases – that there were helicopters of the Italian Coast Guard in flight, as instead reported by the testimonies cited by the national newspapers themselves”. The Italian Coast Guard reports it.

