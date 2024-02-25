The legal team is already ready. They represent some of the families of the victims and survivors of the Cutro massacre, a year ago, who now want to sue the Italian state. The official announcement will take place tomorrow morning, during a press conference to be held in Crotone, in the presence of around thirty survivors and families of victims. The lawyer Marco Bona, founding partner of the Bona Oliva firm, also arrived in Crotone. He announces that he has already carried out “defensive investigations” with the collection of “survivors' testimonies”.

The procession in Crotone

Today in Crotone the procession of the families of the victims and survivors of the shipwreck took place. Opening the procession, in the pouring rain, was a banner with the words: 'No more massacres of migrants in the Mediterranean'. The families of the 94 victims, including over 30 children, loudly called for “justice and truth” and shouted “no more lies”, asking for light to be shed on the tragedy of February 26, 2023.

He also took part in the procession the leader of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, after placing a bouquet of white and yellow daisies, in front of a wooden cross on the beach, where the shipwreck occurred. “We are here to ask the government for truth and justice. We have been asking for it for a year but the government has never answered our questions. Why wasn't the Coast Guard activated with the appropriate means to rescue the boat? We still ask it today”, Schlein told the parade.

“We ask for truth and justice for the dead and the families of the victims – added the leader of the Democratic Party – the commitments have not been respected both on permits and on reunions. We are here to ask the Minister of the Interior the same question we asked a year ago: how was it possible that 94 people drowned? How was it possible that the appropriate Coast Guard resources did not come out with a vessel that was known to be in difficulty. It's painful to be here after a year asking the same questions.”

“For us it is important to be close to the families of the victims of Steccato – said Schlein – Even today we have seen the tears of the fishermen who found themselves in an apocalyptic scene with bodies of children who could have been our children, this community must be supported. The truth and still awaited, especially for the family members and victims who await answers”.