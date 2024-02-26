One year ago, on the night between 25 and 26 February, a gulet sailing from Turkey shipwrecks off the coast of Steccato di Cutro: there are 180 migrants on board, 94 die at sea. The tragedy shakes Italy and raises numerous controversies over the rescue efforts. A few days later, the Meloni government launched a series of new regulations with a crackdown on smugglers. It is not the first time that Italy has had to deal with such a tragic shipwreck, there have been some with an even higher number of victims. Overall, as far as Adnkronos understands, in the last 10 years there have been almost 30 thousand deaths in the Mediterranean.

The procession of the victims' families

Yesterday in Crotone there was a procession of the families of the victims and survivors of the Cutro shipwreck a year ago. The procession opened with a banner reading: 'No more massacres of migrants in the Mediterranean'. The families of the 94 victims, including over 30 children, loudly called for “justice and truth” and shouted “enough lies”, demanding that light be shed on the tragedy.

Some of the families of the victims and survivors of the Cutro massacre now want to sue the Italian state. The official announcement will take place this morning, during a press conference to be held in Crotone, in the presence of around thirty survivors and relatives of victims.

The Lampedusa massacre

Just ten years before Cutro, Italy was touched by one of the most serious tragedies in the history of the 'mare nostrum', remembered as the 'Lampedusa massacre'. Event that marks a turning point in the perception of the plight of migrants along the route to Europe. It's October 2, 2013 when a Libyan fishing boat sailing from the port of Misurata full of Eritrean refugees catches fire a few miles off the coast of Lampedusa, sinking in front of the Isola dei Conigli. Over 500 people were on board the vessel: 368 victims and 155 survivors. Enrico Letta was in government at that time while the Interior Minister was Annamaria Cancellieri.

A few days later, on October 11, another shipwreck: a fishing boat with 480 Syrians on board sinks off the coast of Lampedusa. The evening before, shortly after departure, the boat had been intercepted by a Libyan patrol boat which had fired machine gun bursts. In the morning the punctured hull had begun to sink: 268 refugees drowned, including at least 60 girls. On that occasion too, controversy erupted over the help, which arrived two hours late.

Another dramatic year is 2016when Matteo Renzi is in government and Angelino Alfano is in the Interior Ministry. The year recorded the highest number of deaths at sea with 5,136 victims throughout the Mediterranean. In Italy on 26 May there were 215 dead or missing in a shipwreck in the Strait of Sicily and on 2 November in front of Lampedusa there were still 128 deaths. On 14 July 2014 there were 109 victims in the Strait of Sicily and on 11 February 2015 100 in Lampedusa.

Shipwrecks in these ten years have not only affected Italy: migrants die at sea especially off the coast of Libya, where the highest number of victims are recorded, but also off Greece, Turkey, in Maltese waters and in Egypt.

In total, from 3 October 2013 to 20 September 2023, 28,800 migrants died or went missing in the Mediterranean. The highest number of deaths at sea was reached in 2016 with 5,136 victims and the lowest in 2020 with 1,449. From the beginning of 2023 to September 20, there were 2,356 victims, in 2022 there were 2,406, in 2021 2,062, in 2020 1,449, in 2019 1,885, in 2018 2,337, in 2017 3,189, in 2015 4,055 and in 2014 3 .289. (Of Giorgia Sodaro and Elvira Terranova)