Piantedosi: “We will pay compensation for Cutro”

“It is a formal fact, one of those procedural exceptions that are made in judicial contexts, but the State does not look the other way and will do everything it can to compensate the victims of this dramatic, tragic disaster that happened last February”. This was said by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, in Crotone, regarding of the shipwreck which occurred in Steccato di Cutro on February 26th which caused 94 victims. Piantedosi assured that the State will do its part contrary to what emerged yesterday in the trial which is being held before the Court of Crotone against three smugglers of the shipwrecked gulet .

In that place, in fact, the Road Victims Guarantee Fund, which also compensates victims of nautical accidents, sued by the victims’ lawyers as civilly liable, duly appeared but opposed the summons and requested exclusion from the trial, arguing that the wrecked vessel had not been used for pleasure or used for public transport and for this reason it cannot be subject to the insurance code which also regulates intervention of the guarantee fund for road victims. The court, which had admitted the summons from the Guarantee Fund, reserved its decision on the request for exclusion. The Fund is represented by the lawyer Giulia Bongiorno, senator of the League.

Subscribe to the newsletter

