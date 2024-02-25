«I know what it means to remember. I was in L'Aquila when the earthquake occurred. Remembering is important. It is commendable what you are doing. This is a welcoming land. Maybe we will have a thousand problems but not the lack of care, this is a community made of heart that cares about making people feel good.” The Prefect of Crotone, Franca Ferraro, said this while participating, in the pouring rain, in the inauguration of the 'Alì Garden', on the Crotone seafront, with 94 trees in memory of the 94 victims of the Steccato di Cutro massacre a year ago . Present at the inauguration were some of the survivors of the massacre and the families of the victims, who arrived here from all over Europe. «Yesterday the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella gave the honor of merit to an eighty-year-old lady who made the family tomb available immediately after the Cutro massacre, these are the people with big hearts. Remembering helps us in everyday life”, she added.

And the mayor Vincenzo Voce reiterated the importance of remembering the victims of the shipwreck. 94 plants were planted, as many as the victims. «An everlasting memory was important. There will be a second phase in which we will plant the lawn in May”, he says. «This massacre profoundly affected the city community – says the mayor – A community which however was able to demonstrate its great humanity at that moment by participating, in every way, in the condolences for the victims, in the assistance to the survivors, in the closeness to the family members» . The trees were planted in via Miscello da Ripe, at the entrance to the city “to symbolically testify to the desire to welcome the city of Crotone”. The area that will arise will be called, as the mayor Vincenzo Voce wanted, «interpreting the feeling of all the people of Crotone», «Alì's garden», in memory of the little boy who rests in the city cemetery.

Pd secretary Schlein is expected in Crotone: at 2pm she will go to the beach where the shipwreck occurred and at 3pm she will take part in the procession that will move from Piazzale Nettuno to the Pitagora Museum (Parco Pignera), to remember the victims of the shipwreck and «ask for truth and justice”. MEP Pietro Bartolo will also be present in Crotone for the demonstration one year after the Cutro massacre.