Luis 'Cuto' Guadalupe He was recently interviewed by a television medium and was encouraged to talk about his still wife Charlene Castro. Let us remember that in May of this year the former soccer player's partner was caught by the cameras of the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' leaving a hotel with a mysterious man. After several months, Jefferson Farfán's uncle opened his heart and revealed if he could resume your relationship with the mother of his son.

What did 'Cuto' Guadalupe say about his still wife Charlene Castro?

The 'America Today' program contacted 'Cuto' Guadalupewho was asked if he has thought about resuming his romance with the mother of his son, Charlene Castro.

“There are people who do understand me, as there are others who are alarmed, but it is my life, and I love it, logically, that does not go away overnight. “Whether I return or not I return with her is a matter of mine, it is not a matter of what they will say,” said the ex-footballer.

“I don't know what can happen, and whatever has to happen I will understand what the message is. This person has been with me in the most difficult moment of my life,” he added.

How did the romance between 'Cuto' Guadalupe and Charlene Castro begin?

The love story between'Cuto' Guadalupeand Charlene Castro It began 10 years ago, when the former soccer player put an end to his marriage with Giselle Zapata. It should be noted that in 2016, the former athlete presented the mother of his son on TV screens for the first time to support him in a dance reality show.

“From here, we are all going to support him. The whole family is with you. He trusts you a lot, in everything you are going to deliver. We love you very much and keep going,”noted at that time for the now defunct program 'Al aire'.

'Cuto' Guadalupe and Charle Castro were considered one of the strongest couples in show business. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/'Cuto' Guadalupe

