Over the years, ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe he has been known to keep his family members away from the media. For this reason, in its 10 years of relationship with charlene castro the lady only appeared on national TV twice. However, not long ago, the former Universitario de Deportes player took advantage of a link with “América hoy” to present his firstborn, Luis Guadalupe, who bears the same name.

The young man, from a very young age, showed a passion for the ball just like his father. This talent led him to form the youth division of the Cienciano club. But, to date, Luis Guadalupe Jr. It is totally removed from the world of sports. On the contrary, he has selected as his vocation an area that goes hand in hand with entertainment. In this note, we tell you what the son of ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe does.

Son of ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe played for the Cienciano club in his teens. Photo: diffusion

Who is Luis Guadalupe and what does he do?

Luis Domingo Martin Guadalupe Zapata It is the full name of the eldest son of ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe. Contrary to what many would think, the 23-year-old does not live with his father, since he is residing temporarily in Cuzco. However, every time he comes to the capital to visit his mother.

On the morning of this Friday, May 19, the heir to ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe linked LIVE with “América hoy” to comment, for the first time, on the clandestine romance that Charlene Castro lived behind her father’s back. The commotion caused by his presence in the entertainment magazine was so great that the presenters ended up inviting him in person to his TV stand.

Luis Guadalupe breaks his silence after Charlene Castro’s ampay. Photo: America TV

Guadalupe Jr. is a valued model and spends his time creating content for his social networks, above all, on the TikTok platform, where it has nearly 36,000 followers. The content that he posts on his social networks portrays some of his jokes, as well as parts of his lifestyle.

How many children does ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe have?

The businessman is also the father of three heirs. Two of them are the result of his first engagement —Giselle Zapata, a figure with whom he had a 14-year relationship— and the last one came into the world after his several years of romance with Charlene Castro.