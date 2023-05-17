The drama of the ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe case seems to never end. After exposing the affair of the couple of the renowned ex-soccer player, the popular Urraca, with the style that characterizes him, surprised his entire audience during the program on May 16 by revealing who exactly Luis Ticona is, this mysterious man, avocado to mining engineering.

After responding to the press conference that “Cuto” Guadalupe held last Tuesday morning, Magaly Medina exposed various aspects of Luis Ticona’s life. The entertainment program team inquired about the personal details of the alleged companion of Charlene Castro and discovered that it would be an important senior manager of operations at the Las Bambas mine, in Apurímac.

Until that moment, everything made it seem that exposing his important position in this famous mining company was the main course of his program; However, this revelation of Urraca went into the background after she revealed that Luis Ticona would apparently have a marriage bond today.

“We have found out that this man has a commitment. We have seen that in his ID he appears as married,” said the driver.

However, Magaly Medina does not affirm or deny that this character currently has a love relationship with his current wife, who can be seen very happy with Luis Ticona through the photos they have on Facebook and dating from December 2015. until 2021. These images were shared through this broadcast.

What happened to the ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe’?

Luis el ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe became a trend last Monday, May 15. Through Magaly TV, the firm discovered that the former soccer player’s partner from Universitario de Deportes was unfaithful to him with Luis Ticona. Both characters were protected leaving a luxurious hotel in Barranco.

After this bombing, Jefferson’s uncle “Foquita” Farfán announced a press conference that was held at Cuto 16, the athlete’s restaurant located in La Perla.

What did ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe say about his partner’s ampay?

As the “Cuto” Guadalupe promised, on the morning of the reports last May 16, the cream provided statements regarding the ampay presented by Magaly Medina. The former player announced his breakup with his ex-partner and mother of his children, likewise, he left a few words for reflection.

“Faith is the most beautiful thing in life, faith is what has led me to be with you, showing my face. I have received three blows in my 47 years, three fatal blows to my heart that have not knocked me down. First , quitting soccer. Second, seeing my son’s mother go out in… (breaks down and doesn’t finish speaking). The third is what this woman (Magaly,) who washes her hands like Pilate, is poor,” said.

“We lost faith in love”: users showed their discontent after ampay of the wife “Cuto” Guadalupe

Thousands of users were stunned by the ampay revealed by La Urraca. For their part, the faithful followers of “Cuto” Guadalupe did not expect this to happen to his recognized idol. That is why through the networks they showed their confusion after this shocking news.

“Men don’t cry, men also bill” and “Poor ‘Cuto’, we lost faith in love” are some of the phrases that went viral through social networks.