Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe monopolized the front pages of entertainment media after the well-known ampay exposed by the host Magaly Medina, which was starred by his wife, Charlene Castro. In the revealing images, the woman is seen with another man leaving a hotel. Since this disclosure, the female has aroused the curiosity of many people; For example, knowing her place of origin, how old she is compared to the former soccer player, and how many children they have in common. In this note we tell you.

After the ampay, “Cuto” slipped that Charlene was a foreigner and that she had no family in our country, however, Magaly Medina denied this version. Next, we will clarify where the couple of the ex-figure of Universitario de Deportes is from.

Where was Charlene Castro born?

After the ampay exposed by Magaly Medina, “Cuto” Guadalupe spoke about Charlene Castro’s nationality and stated that she was not our compatriot: “She is not from here, she is from abroad. She has no family here, she is the mother of my son , I am going to support her because even if our relationship does not continue, I want my children to be well,” the former sportsman told Trome before his press conference.

Following these statements, Magaly Medina’s production team conducted an investigation and discovered that Charlene Castro was born in Tambopata, Madre de Dios, Peru. Initially, it was mentioned that the woman was from Bolivia, because in her old Facebook account, the posts she made were from the neighboring country and her relatives are from there. However, the opposite was proven.

Did ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe lie about the nationality of Charlene Castro?

In the recent edition of her program, Magaly Medina denied the former soccer player, assured that Charlene Castro was born in Peru and showed evidence that supports her.

“’Cuto’ implied that he was from another country. Other people have commented in the media that the lady is of another nationality, no. Charlene Castro is Peruvian, from Tambopata, Madre de Dios. He has tried to victimize his wife in the eyes of the public and she is Peruvian, so let’s not say that she is alone in Peru because her entire family is foreign, ”said Magaly Medina.

How did the romance between ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe and Charlene Castro begin?

The love between “Cuto” Guadalupe and Charlene Castro began 10 years ago, when the former soccer player put an end to his marriage with Giselle Zapata. However, in 2016, when the TV host also presented his current partner for the first time on the screens to support him in a dance reality show.

“From here, we will all support him. The whole family is with you. He trusts you a lot, in everything you are going to deliver. We love you very much and go ahead,” he said at that time for the now-defunct “On Air” program.

How many children did ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe have with Charlene Castro?

As mentioned above, the couple started their love story 10 years ago. As a result, they had a son. It should be noted that the ex-soccer player has two children apart from his first engagement.

Charlene Castro and ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe had been together for ten years. Photo: Composition LR/Shot/Instagram

Where did the ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe travel after the ampay?

“Cuto” Guadalupe traveled to Miami, United States, after giving his only statements at a press conference. Although the ex-soccer player asserted that these vacations had already been planned for some time, he will take the opportunity to relax and get away from the media noise.

‘Cuto’ reaffirms that he will not judge the mother of his son. Photo: LR Composition/Willax TV Capture/LR File

Why doesn’t the son of ‘Cuto’ want his father to return to Charlene?

Louis Guadalupe, eldest son of the ex-soccer player, spoke after Charlene Castro’s ampay and expressed his feelings. In an interview with “America Today”, the young man said that he supports his father and asks him not to return to the lady.

“I can’t say that I agree with everything, but the decision he has taken seems good to me,” he commented. She added that he could not accept a reconciliation at this point. “Obviously not, it’s impossible. I cannot accept someone like that next to my dad, ”he added.

What did the ex-wife of “Cuto” Guadalupe say after the ampay?

Magaly Medina announced in her program the pronouncement of Giselle Zapata, ex-wife of the soccer player, who denounced him for physical and psychological abuse when they were together. After learning about Charlene Castro’s ampay, the lady did not hesitate to speak out through her social networks.

“And time took care of it… after all these years waiting for justice, I now give myself the pleasure of throwing your song at you. Thank you, Magaly Medina,” he wrote. Likewise, she took the opportunity to dedicate the phrase that ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe himself said in his press conference: “Whoever does bad things, things go wrong in life.” “What philosopher said that?” she added.

