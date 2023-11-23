Don’t forget her! ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe He was interviewed by Mónica Delta on Latina’s ‘Habla Claro’ podcast and detailed what he experienced after his wife’s notorious ampay, Charlene Castro, broadcast on national television Magaly Medina. In addition, she assured that she prays for the ‘Magpie’, statements that the show host would not have liked at all.

What did ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe say about his wife after infidelity?

Luis Albarto ‘Cuto’ Guadaluperevealed that he watched the ampay together with his mother: “I watched the program with my mother. The two alone holding hands (…). I couldn’t sleep that day.” Later, he said: “Things in life happen because they have to happen, but no one, in this world, has the right to point out or judge another person.” He also assured that He forgave Charlene Castro: “There is forgiveness.”

Finally, he confessed that he still feels love for the mother of his son: “I love her until now because I am a human being like anyone else. Things go through your head, of course, but I only ask God that if it’s her, it’s her, if it’s not her, it’s not her, but I’m always going to wish her the best.”

What did ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe say after ampay from his wife, Charlene Castro?

After the video aired in which Charlene Castro Entering and leaving a hotel with a man who was not her husband, ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe issued a statement and called a press conference. Thus, various media came to her well-known restaurant to hear it.

‘Cuto’ Guadalupe and Charlene Castro were in the eye of the storm after ampay. Photo: LR composition/broadcast/Instagram

On that occasion, Guadalupe asked for respect for the mother of her son: “She was with me in the most difficult years of my life and gratitude is the most important value of the human being,” she did not hold back her tears and referred to Magaly as a ‘poor at heart’ woman.

