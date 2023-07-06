‘Cuto’ Guadalupe, renowned interviewer and former soccer player, has been the center of attention on social networks after a video of his became popular, in which he is seen singing an emotional love song together with Yavir Gamboa while enjoying a beer . This generated a large number of comments from users, who have related this scene to the possibility that “Cuto” has not yet forgotten his ex-partner Charlene Castro.

The clip, which was uploaded to his Instagram account, shows “Cuto” Guadalupe and Yavir Gamboa sitting in a restaurant. The second was singing a cappella and, at one point, the host of “La fe de Cuto” intoned a fragment together with the artist: “Where will you be, where will you be, my darling, where will you be (…) There are so many days I don’t sleep and I think of you”.

In the video, ‘Cuto’ commented: “The song chose me well”, which further increased the suspicions of his followers, who described it as a hint of the love that he could continue to feel for his ex-partner.

“Take away her cell phone, don’t call her”, “Don’t relapse, Uncle ‘Cuto'”, “It still hurts, it’s normal, it still hurts for many years!”, were some of the comments that were disseminated and caused great discussion among the community.

How many times did the ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe get married?

During his life, the former soccer player was only married once and it was with Giselle Zapata, with whom he had a relationship for more than 14 years until, in 2019, she decided to accuse him of different types of psychological and physical aggression.

Later, Guadalupe had an affair with Charlene Castro, with whom he lasted until her ampay in a hotel with a stranger. This caused a great stir and the final separation of the couple.

