‘Cuto’ Guadalupe He reappeared in the media to talk about the controversy generated by the ampay of his wife Charlene Castro, mother of his son. After the press conference that he gave, in which he confirmed the separation with the mother of his son, Pedro Suárez Vértiz gave him an extensive message and a series of advice. In this regard, in his column “The Faith of ‘Cuto'”he left a sharp response and turned around what he said about the images that Magaly Medina broadcast in an open signal.

What was the response of ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe?

‘Cuto’ Guadalupe admitted having read the publication of Pedro Suarez Vertiz and he took advantage of his column in the Trome newspaper to respond to him. “I appreciate the advice, even though I didn’t ask for it, because we’re not friends,” said the former soccer player. He added that he is a follower of his songs, but only that.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe move away from Jefferson Farfán?: “He has to learn to apologize”

“I say it with humility and without arrogance. I believe that, in personal matters, advice is given in private“He said in reference to the suggestions that the musician pointed out in his Instagram post.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz issues a statement for ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe. Photo: Instagram capture

Did ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe reject Pedro Suárez Vértiz’s opinion about Magaly?

The athlete noted his disagreement with a line from the singer regarding the spread of ampay. “I disagree when Pedro points out ‘Don’t blame Magaly’ and when he says ‘Any journalist from any part of the world would not shut up about that scoop’”, he highlighted.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe: what is Charlene Castro’s nationality and how many children does she have with the former soccer player?

In that sense, he replied. “It would be convenient for him to know how to differentiate what is news and what is an act against the law,” she said. On the other hand, he emphasized respect for the rights of people in the country.

“Hopefully Pedro understands that, and rather gives that advice to his friend Magaly. The degree of responsibility of each person will be determined by Justice,” the ‘Cuto’ sentenced.

‘Cuto’ Guadalupe affected by ampay. Photo: Broadcast/LR

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe reveals how many years she has not spoken to Jefferson Farfán: “I don’t feel like I should look for him”

What did ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe say to Magaly after ampay?

At the press conference, ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe attacked Magaly Medina for issuing the ampay, which affected her family. “She is a poor woman at heart (…) I ask God that Mrs. Magaly says that I have something against her,” said the athlete.

He took the opportunity to respond to the ridicule about his famous phrase. “Cuto’s faith is still intact. She can make fun of the program as humble as ‘La fe de Cuto’ is, but she is making fun of God,” she said.

Were ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe and Charlene Castro separated before the ampay?

The former soccer player clarified that he was not separated from his wife before the ampay was issued. “Nothing at all, I have shouted to the four winds ‘I love you’, everything is in my networks. What can I tell you? (…) I also have my anticuchos, nobody is perfect. She is the mother of my son, with whom I have lived for ten years. Whatever I have to talk about, I’ll talk to her”, stated the ‘Cuto’.

#Cuto #Guadalupe #responds #Pedro #Suárez #Vértiz #advice #infidelity #quotI #didnt #askquot