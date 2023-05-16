Magaly Medina shook the national show business again with a new ampay that has given to speak. This time the protagonist was Charlene Castro, current partner of Luis “Cuto” Guadalupe, who was seen leaving a hotel with a mysterious man. For this reason, the former Universitario player has been complying with the appointment agreed to with the press specialized in show business for this Tuesday, May 16, at his restaurant and speaks for the first time.

From the early hours of Monday, May 15, Magaly Medina announced, through all her social networks, that in her program she would present a new ampay starring the partner of a well-known ex-soccer player. During the following hours, thousands of users speculated on the name of this player. In this context, the options of Checho Ibarra, Julinho, among others, were considered.

Finally, “Urraca”, minutes before broadcasting these images, revealed that she was the girlfriend of “Cuto” Guadalupe, who would have been unfaithful to him with another man. The report shows the woman leaving the gym last Thursday, May 11, where the former Universitario defender, Juan Aurich, also arrived, among other clubs.

After this, Magaly Medina’s “Urracos” followed the woman and caught her entering a hotel. Then another man would arrive. Finally, the cameras of the program saw them leave this property together.

What did Cuto Gudalupe say after ampay?

At the moment, Luis Guadalupe has not made a specific pronouncement on the ampay of Charlene Castrobut he did call a press conference to make his feelings known.

“Given the latest public events that relate to me, I will be speaking, for the only time, on Tuesday the 16th at 9:00 am,” the player wrote.

