Gisela Valcárcel sent an emotional message to the former player ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe via Twitter. She showed her support, due to the complicated sentimental moment that she is going through, after publicly ventilating the infidelity of her partner, Charlene Castro, with whom she had a relationship of more than nine years.

“Let’s go with faith, ‘Cuto’ dear! You will see all the good that comes for you! My love, respect and solidarity ”wrote the host on her social network.

Users did not support Gisela’s message

The message did not seem to be to the liking of the Internet users, since they immediately told the popular “Señito” that he was taking advantage of the moment to “appear” or that, with the support provided, he would make the former soccer player one of the new guests in one of your programs.

On the other hand, they also reminded her that she should not get involved in this situation, since she would have welcomed various figures involved in alleged cases of infidelity in her shows.

Who is Charlene Castro, partner of the ex-soccer player and protagonist of the ampay?

After ending his relationship with Giselle Zapata, “Cuto” Guadalupe returned to love and met Charlene Castro, with whom he lasted almost 10 years. In 2016, both had a brief appearance on Gisela’s program, in which the athlete also participated.

Despite the fact that the ex-soccer player was constantly exposed to the cameras, Charlene preferred to stay away from the media spotlight. Although it is known that she spends much of her time with the son they have in common, the occupation of the ex-soccer player’s now ex-partner remains unknown.

#Cuto #Guadalupe #Gisela #Valcárcel #shows #support #player #partners #infidelity