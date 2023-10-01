Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe was on the program Andres Hurtado, in which they paid tribute to him. Juan Manuel Vargas, ‘Puchungo’ Yáñez and Waldir Sáenz also appeared in this edition of the Panamericana TV space. However, when the former soccer player was telling his story as a businessman in the food industry, ‘Loco’ Vargas made a racist comment, in reference to the fact that the former member of Universitario de Deportes used cats to prepare his dishes in Chincha. . The former athlete seemed uncomfortable and confronted his friend. The Channel 5 presenter tried to calm things down and asked them to change places.

“Can you behave? Don’t talk like that (…) He has played in Italy, a father of five children and he doesn’t behave as he should (…) I don’t get up out of respect for you (Andrés) and out of respect for the public, but it’s time for you to behave as it should be. “My mother and my entire family are watching you, there is no going back with this, ‘Crazy’, I’m telling you and you are my spiritual compadre,” said ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe.

