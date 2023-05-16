Cuto Guadalupe stood up to the media after she was the victim of infidelity by her partner Charlene Castro, who was supported by leaving a hotel with a mysterious man. The ex-soccer player revealed that he had forgiven the woman he once loved, but was emphatic in assuring that their relationship had already been terminated. In the following note, find out all the details about the press conference of the former Peruvian player.

What did Cuto Guadalupe say about Charlene Castro’s ampay?

When a reporter asked Cuto Guadalupe if his relationship with Charlene Castro was still standing, he stated the following: “No, no. Not anymore. It’s logical, it’s a situation that’s clear, why am I going to tell them? Get out their conclusions”. In the same way, he affirmed that she had forgiven him many times, but that for infidelity, this was the first time.

“Have you forgiven her?” asked a journalist. “Logical because she is part of life. I am in a moment of my life in which I do not have space. If he had caught me in my time as Cuto (bravo), I’ll go and knock down that building, “said the driver, and later affirmed that everything has a purpose involved.

Cuto Guadalupe attacks Magaly Medina after ampay

Cuto Guadalupe assured that what hurt him the most about this ampay was the way in which Magaly allegedly made fun of him and his mythical phrase “La fe”. “Cuto’s faith is still intact, she can make fun of the program as humble as ‘La fe de Cuto’ is, but it is making fun of God,” the former soccer player told the press. go wrong in life,” he added.

