After the Magaly Medina program broadcast a series of images showing the ex-soccer player’s wife cute guadalupeCharlene Castro, in a situation of alleged infidelity, the now businessman has decided to speak out about it.

As he pointed out in a statement published on his Instagram account, the popular ‘Cuto’ announced for this Tuesday, May 16, a press conference that will take place in his restaurant, cut 16located in the district of La Perla, in which it will seek to clarify the matter.

Likewise, the former soccer player indicated that it will be the only time in which he will refer to this scandal publicly before the media. The appointment is scheduled for 9:00 am

What happened on Magaly’s show?

For the May 15 edition of the program of Magaly TV, the firmthe show host had announced an ampay that would remove show business, in which the couple of a former soccer player would be involved, “a charismatic man,” according to the preview presented.

However, few imagined that the person who would be exposed by Magaly would be Charlene Castro, the wife of Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe, one of the best-known faces in the local media, famous for his past at Universitario de Deportes and his iconic phrase “Faith is the most beautiful thing in life”.

Statement published by Cuto Guadalupe. Photo: Instagram/Luis Guadalupe

Magaly’s cameras recorded a supposed situation of infidelity, in which an unknown man is seen entering and leaving a hotel in Barranco in the company of Charlene Castro.

What does Cuto Guadalupe do?

After his retirement from soccer in 2015, after wearing the Los Caimanes de Puerto Eten jersey, Luis Guadalupe became a successful gastronomic businessman and opened his own restaurant, Cuto 16.

likewise, also He stands out for his participation in various sports programs as a commentator, and for his occasional appearance in television commercials.

