Hearty cutlets can be made not only from meat and poultry, excellent cutlets are obtained from plant products. Cutlets are made from cereals, legumes, vegetables, mushrooms. They can serve as a side dish, or they can also be the main dish.

Such cutlets are especially in demand during fasting, because the result is a hearty and tasty dish. Only if you want lean patties, you have to do without eggs. They can be replaced with semolina, plain or chickpea flour, sometimes mashed potatoes are added as a binder.

You can also experiment with breading. For example, make bread crumbs from grain or rye bread, roll cutlets in sesame, ground nuts.

We offer recipes for non-meat cutlets for lean and ordinary days.

Potato cutlets

6-7 potatoes

4 hard-boiled eggs

1 raw egg

1 onion

1 tbsp mayonnaise

3 tbsp bread crumbs

Vegetable oil for frying

Salt and pepper

Step 1. Peel potatoes, boil, mashed potatoes.

Step 2. Boil hard boiled eggs. Peel, grate.

Step 3. Finely chop the onion, fry in vegetable oil.

Step 4. Mix eggs, puree and onion.

Step 5. Add a raw egg, a little flour if it is too thin. Knead until smooth.

Step 6. Heat a frying pan with vegetable oil.

Step 7. Blind cutlets, roll them in breadcrumbs.

Step 8. Fry the cutlets until golden brown on both sides.

Buckwheat cutlets with mushrooms

1 cup buckwheat

2 glasses of water

40 g dried mushrooms

2 eggs

Breadcrumbs

Vegetable oil for frying

Salt and pepper

Step 1. Soak the dried mushrooms for 3-4 hours.

Step 2. Boil mushrooms, chop them finely.

Step 3. Cook buckwheat. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4. Skip buckwheat and mushrooms through a meat grinder. Add eggs to the minced meat.

Step 5. Blind cutlets, roll them in breadcrumbs.

Step 6. Fry the cutlets in vegetable oil until golden brown.

Oatmeal cutlets

1 cup oatmeal

1 carrot

1 onion

1 egg

100 g bread crumbs

Vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

Step 1. Boil the flakes in hot water, in a 1 to 1 ratio. Season with salt.

Step 2. Peel the carrots and onions, finely chop the onions, grate the carrots on a coarse grater.

Step 3. First fry the onion in vegetable oil until golden brown, then add the carrots to it and fry until soft.

Step 4. Cool vegetables and flakes, mix, add a raw egg.

Tip: if you are making a lean version of cutlets, then you can put wheat or chickpea flour instead of an egg.

Step 5. Season the cutlet mass with salt and pepper.

Step 6. Separate the cutlet mass with a spoon, cook in breadcrumbs, giving the dumpling the shape of a cutlet.

Step 7. Fry in hot vegetable oil until golden brown.

Zucchini cutlets with potatoes

2 small courgettes

7 potatoes

2 tooth. garlic

2 eggs

Flour

Salt and pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

Step 1. Wash the zucchini, if the skin is thin and soft, you can not peel it, but grate it on a coarse grater with it. If hard, peel and then grate.

Step 2. Throw the grated zucchini into a sieve, add a little salt and leave the excess liquid to glass.

Step 3. Peel potatoes, grate, squeeze.

Step 4. Add an egg, a little flour, finely chopped garlic to the zucchini, season with salt and pepper.

Step 5. Add eggs to potatoes, mix.

Step 6. Heat vegetable oil in a frying pan.

Step 7. Make a cake from the potato mass, put the zucchini in it, close the potatoes on top and mold the cutlets.

Step 8. Dip in flour, fry in vegetable oil until golden brown. Then close the lid and leave to bake for 15 minutes.

Step 9. Serve with sour cream.

Potato and vegetable cutlets

4 potatoes

2 small carrots

2-3 tbsp. l. canned corn

2-3 tbsp. l. canned peas

1 tbsp. l. lemon juice

½ onion

salt, black pepper, chili pepper, turmeric

2-3 tbsp. l. flour

breadcrumbs

vegetable oil for frying

Step 1 Boil potatoes and carrots.

Step 2. Boil the carrots until half cooked, then peel, cut into small cubes.

Step 3. Finely chop the onion and fry it.

Step 4. Mix the peas, corn and carrots.

Step 5. Peel the potatoes, crush them, add onions and other vegetables. Put in flour.

Step 6. Stir everything and mold the cutlets.

Step 7. Roll in breadcrumbs and fry in vegetable oil.

Pea cutlets

1 cup peas

1 onion

1 carrot

Salt and pepper

Vegetable oil

2 tbsp flour

Step 1. Wash the peas and soak in cold water for 3 hours.

Step 2. Pour the peas with new water, bring to a boil, reduce heat and cook until soft.

Step 3. Place on a sieve and drain. Then pass it through a meat grinder.

Step 4. Fry the finely chopped onion, add grated carrots to it and fry until soft.

Step 5. Add vegetables to the peas while decanting the oil. Mix everything until smooth.

Step 6. Season with salt and spices to taste.

Step 5. Blind the cutlets, roll them in flour, fry them over high heat, then darken a little on low.

Dessert cutlets

1 cup round rice

2 tbsp wheat or rice flour

2 tbsp raisins

1 tbsp dried cranberries

1 tbsp crushed nuts (almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts)

A pinch of salt

Sugar optional

Frying oil

Step 1. Pour the rice with water in a ratio of 1 to 2. Cook.

Step 2. Soak the raisins and cranberries, chop the nuts.

Step 3. Pass the rice through a meat grinder.

Step 4. Add dried fruits, nuts, half flour to the rice. Salt and add sugar, if necessary. Knead the minced meat.

Step 5. Blind cutlets, roll in flour, fry in vegetable oil.

Step 6. Serve with creamy sauce or jam.