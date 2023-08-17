Gloop edible spoons and straws they had been on sale for a few months when the new waste law, approved at the end of March 2022, prohibited the marketing of single-use plastic cutlery. They were the opportune first steps in the market for a company that began cooking some two years earlier, after its founders found a similar model on a trip to India. Last year they received 55,000 euros and they aspire to reach 350,000 this year.

Marta Maneja and Hernán Hernández are entrepreneurs by training: “We studied a career called LEI, Leadership in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, which consists of learning to undertake,” Maneja tells by phone. During the four years that the degree lasts, she says, different projects are developed with the goal of obtaining billing and benefits. The last course, they traveled to India with the idea of ​​launching an idea linked to sustainability and the climate crisis. “We saw that, especially now, it was necessary to contribute in this aspect,” says Maneja, 24, from the Barcelona municipality of Manlleu.

“We were doing quite a bit of research and we met an entrepreneur who was starting something similar there.” After this first contact, covid-19 arrived and they had to return home. “And we are left with the idea that it could work very well in Spain and in Europe. We had to try it”. And they tried. After completing their studies, they focused on validating the proposal and in June 2021 they stripped it of the university nature with which it had been born and transformed it into a limited company. Although that same year they already registered some test sales, their official market premiere was in 2022.

It may seem simple, says Maneja, but finding the right formula for the composition of the product was a challenge: it had to be strong enough to be used in a smoothie or ice cream, but not too strong to be eaten later. “We realized that a lot of effort had to be put into it,” she says. They currently offer spoons in two sizes and flavors, cookie and chocolate, and straws in five flavors: strawberry, lemon, mint, chocolate, and vanilla. “We are now developing the coffee stirrer and also the fork,” she adds.

