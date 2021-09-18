Yamato Video has announced the publication in our country of the new animated transposition of one of the most famous products of Go Nagai. It is about CUTIE HONEY UNIVERSE, released in Japan in 2018, which will see his debut as the dubbing director of Maurizio Merluzzo. Below we can admire the trailer in Italian, while the following are the names involved in the main cast:

Honey Kisaragi / Cutie Honey : Katia Sorrentino

: Katia Sorrentino Natsuko Aki : Giulia Bersani

: Giulia Bersani Sister Jill : Marina Thovez

: Marina Thovez Dr. Takeshi Kisaragi: Marco Balzarotti

CUTIE HONEY UNIVERSE – Announcement Trailer

The complete series consists of 12 episodes. The distribution methods have not yet been communicated, but it is very likely that it will be published in home video and on streaming platforms such as Prime Video.

Source: Yamato Video