A month after the impressive World Cup final in Qatar between Argentina and France that gave the Albiceleste team the third star in its history, small details are beginning to be known thanks to the interviews that the protagonists of the match are beginning to give. On this occasion, Cristian “Cuti” Romero recounted situations and moments about that historic night at the Lusail Stadium during the “Como Te Va” program on DSports Radio.
Among the main topics mentioned by the current Tottenham defender is the viral photo in which the Argentine is seen celebrating Argentina’s third goal in the face of Kylian Mbappé. When he was asked about this situation, he responded as follows: “I yelled the goal in Mbappé’s face, because Enzo (Fernandez) had spoken to him and treated him very badly. Then I came out to celebrate Leo’s goal in the face. It is a nice memory beyond not being an example”
He also commented on the continuity of Lionel Scaloni in command of the Argentine National Team since the coach is in negotiations despite the fact that he has already expressed his desire to continue with the world champion team. Romero, who made his debut with pull it outcommented: “If it were up to me, I’d sign it for life. But let’s see, hopefully he signs. For us he is the best coach we have ever had, we are to death with him.“
In addition, he was asked if any world soccer star sent him a message congratulating him on the championship obtained in Qatar despite having spent 4 years in European soccer, the player who emerged in Belgrano de Cordoba stressed that the South Korean Heung Min Sonone of Tottenham’s stars along with Romero himself and Harry Kane, was the one who congratulated him for having embroidered the third star for his country. He commented that he told him that they were going to keep the title despite the initial defeat and assured that he is a fan of the Argentine National Team. It is true that Romero and Son are great friends within the Tottenham squad and have even shown it on several occasions on social media.
Now, crowned as world champion, Cuti Romero is focused on helping to reverse the irregular moment that Tottenham is experiencing this season since the Spurs, led by Antonio Conte, are in 5th position and out of the fight for entering the next Champions League. In addition, they are preparing to play with AC Milan in the round of 16 of the top European continental tournament.
