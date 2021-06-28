To his great season at Atalanta, the award for the best defender in Serie A and his arrival in the Argentine National Team, Cristian Romero added another excellent news as he reported that he will be a father with his wife Karen Cavaller.

In the middle of the Copa América, the man from Cordoba published on his Instagram the video that he accompanied with the message: “I want to kiss you, hug you and fill you with tenderness and love, I can’t wait for you to arrive. An enormous happiness that we could not wait any longer “.

And he assured with absolute happiness: “We are going to be parents. The best news of our lives, my love. I love you and thank you for so much, I have no doubt that it will be the best, you are already well taught from a great family. We do not stop receiving blessings. Thanks!”.

As for Karen, she wrote emotionally in her account: “How difficult it was to assimilate and keep this news for me. I am filled with fear, uncertainty but at the same time my heart fills me with love and emotion.”

And he added, addressing Romero: “The day I said that if at your proposal I knew that I was going to the end of the world with you. You are my happiness, my life partner, my support and the best husband that can exist and if nothing else I still have doubts is that you will be the best dad that exists. I love you to the best of my ability.

However, in terms of football, the former Belgrano player set off the alarms in the training of the Argentine national team because he presented a small knee injury that the doctors will study to try to reach the maximum of his performance for the match for the quarter finals.

Cristian Romero celebrates his goal in the Qualifiers, against Colombia. Photo: AFP

Argentina will close Group A against Bolivia starting at 9 pm at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá. If they win, Lionel Scaloni’s team will play against Ecuador in the quarterfinals, but if they don’t and finish second in the group they will have to face Colombia.



Cuti and Karen, total happiness Photo: @ Cutiromero2

