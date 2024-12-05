The representative of UI in it Development Cooperation Council of the Oviedo/Uviéu City Council, Cristina Pontondenounced this Wednesday the “hack” that has been given to the municipal contribution in this area.

After the extraordinary meeting held by the Development Cooperation Council for the granting of subsidies to entities with projects in the matter, Pontón has denounced a cut of 150,000 euros, from 630,000 euros last year to 480,000 mobilized in the current year .

The IU representative has highlighted that this cut has left out six of the entities that have presented projects due to insufficient credit.

“The problem is that every year we move further away from the 0.7% objective, and this happens because there is a conception in development cooperation of charitable aid and not of a policy co-responsible with what happens at a global level and with redistribution of wealth,” stated the councilor.