The train line joining Sevilla and Huelva is cut from 9.25 on Wednesday due to Lack of tension in a catenary In the palm of the county, which has affected paths with the collateral stations.

This has been indicated from Adif, who points out that he has mobilized an electrification wagon for recognition of the journey between escacena and fog. Therefore, he explained that it has been established A circulation cut Between the two Huelva municipalities to carry out the repair.

From Renfe they have reported that the cut has occurred by A “hook” by a train of merchandise in the catenary pantograph. Therefore, the company has established An alternative service of road transport between Carrión de los Céspedes and Huelva to “guarantee the mobility” of travelers and that will maintain “as long as the interrupted service remains.”

He also indicated that the trains affected so far have been medium distance From Seville Santa Justa to Huelva from 8.48 hours and Seville to Huelva from 10.51 hours. In the same way, he said that he keeps travelers informed through the usual communication and customer service channels.