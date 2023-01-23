Despite the fact that on April 14 of last year, the State Goverment offered to increase to 50 million pesos the budget of the Local Commission for the Search of Personsand that would promote the Alba Protocol, the amount assigned this year to said Commission was 43 million pesos.

Although the budget allocated in the Expenditure Law 2023 nearly triples the funds earmarked for the search for disappeared, it did not reach the projected amount after the cases of Debanhi, Maria Fernanda Contreras and Yolanda Martínez.

The Governor even acknowledged on April 22 of last year, during a protest over the disappearance of Debanhi, that they needed more resources and staff for the Local Search Commission.

“We had a very austere Search Commission, with eight people, and for this reason, precisely for this reason, as a result of this public problem that we have, last Monday, from all sides, we cut to allocate 50 million pesos.

“I know it’s nothing, but we are going to quadruple the staff, and above all the State’s capacity in the Search Commission“García said then before dozens of protesters.

According to National Registry of Missing Persons (RNPDNO), in Nuevo León there are 6,353 people who remain without being located, placing the State as the fifth entity with the most disappearances in the entire country, behind Jalisco, with 15,043; Tamaulipas, with 12 thousand 478; the State of Mexico, with 11 thousand 88, and Veracruz, with 7 thousand 458 people.

Regarding the funds assigned to the Commission, EL NORTE reported that the head of that agency, María de la Luz Balderas, requested the purchase of a 600,000-peso van through direct award.

After months of not being updated, the local congress He updated the microsite where he publishes the records of missing persons. The space, enabled on May 10, 2021, had to be updated month after month, according to the original planning, but since the end of last year this had not happened.