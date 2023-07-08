The network of aerial cables that extends through the large cities of Mexico has reached such a magnitude that, without being a tightrope walker, one could walk on them, even lie down on them, like in an Acapulco model chair. Electricians support their ladders on the cables when they make repairs and nothing happens, they hold on with the strength of the union. There are millions, you can look for the shade under those skeins of black thread. The squirrels walk them every day from street to street, they don’t need trees. Concern has jumped from aesthetic considerations to security and several large Town Halls have gotten down to work to lighten those cobwebs. The capital began a few months ago with one of its most beautiful, bohemian and wealthy city halls, Coyoacán, where nine tons have already been removed, it is said soon, of rubber and copper or whatever those threads that carry us through the series have inside. favorites home There are points where the workers leave meters and meters coiled on the posts like the rope of the cowboys on the back of their horses.

An agreement between the interim mayor of the capital, Martí Batres, and the telecommunications companies announced this week will seek to clean up the city’s air. These are millions of meters of cable that fell into disuse, because the Internet user, for example, changed company and the previous service conduits remained there. How much this is going to cost is not known, but it is taken for granted that the concessionary companies of the poles are the ones who should take charge of the matter. Whether or not that ends up having an impact on the consumer’s bill, it will be seen. For now, the telecommunications companies concerned will remove cables every year in September and November, and whenever Civil Protection or the public asks them to remove any that represent security risks.

Just a few days ago, a viral video showed how a truck caught and tightened in its path one of those hanging cables with such bad luck that it slammed a girl who was walking on the sidewalk against the wall. Often they hang down at the height of the walker like a child’s rope, or treacherously cross in the night walk in front of one’s face. Scare and sudden stop. Other times they come down like lianas, with the shaggy end, to the shoulder of the passerby, who imagines himself electrified like a cartoon drawing.

Nuevo León, another of the richest states in the country, has also ordered the telecommunications companies to remove so much useless skein that has been hanging over the heads of citizens for decades. Thousands of street stalls hook up light to these sources for their business, another of the cobwebs of Mexican cities, this one, on land. It will be necessary to operate carefully so that on these days of general cleaning, citizen complaints do not accumulate due to the interruption of the service. There is no red cable resource left, blue cable that animates the suspense of bomb movies, here everyone is black, for more insecurity.

At the beginning of the century, the man who is president today, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was head of the government of the capital and reached an agreement with the tycoon Carlos Slim to clean up the center of the DF, including the anarchic wiring. This is how it was done, and it shows, but there is still a lot to be done. The paradox is that while millions of citizens do not have access to the Internet in Mexico, many others become entangled in the air network. For now, the theft of public goods is at ground level, in the drain covers, so if someone does not run smack into a cable, they can always sink into the hole in the drain.

Here you can consult the latest Letters from the correspondent

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter