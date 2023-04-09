Shortly after 7 a.m., the police received a report about the severed wolf’s head. It was found in the vicinity of the NABU-Artenschutzzentrum, an organization that cares for needy native wild animals and then releases them back into their natural habitat.

In collaboration with a wolf expert, it was determined that it was actually a wolf’s head. It is now being investigated whether there is a connection with an earlier discovery in March of a wolf body without a head. Poaching is also being investigated, the local German police said.