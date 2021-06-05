The Russian national team, a week before the start of their performance in the final tournament of the European Championship, held the final test match, demonstrating their state to the public. On Saturday, Stanislav Cherchesov’s wards barely beat Bulgaria at home (1: 0). This match was not without personnel losses in the form of injury to the main central defender Fyodor Kudryashov. There were also experiments – for example, sending midfielder Dmitry Barinov to the defense. Now we will not see the national team until next Saturday, when they play their first group stage game against Belgium.

Noticeable losses

The final list of 26 people, who were included in the application for participation in the European Championship, was published on Wednesday, the morning after the away draw in the test match with Poland (1: 1). The players who had trained with the national team before, but were unhooked from the roster, remained at the national team’s disposal – in the event of injury to one of the players, the coaching staff can make substitutions on the list.

A few days before the game with Bulgaria, it became known that the anthem of the Russian Federation will be performed by a person not alien to both countries, whose representatives met on the field – Philip Kirkorov. The day before, the People’s Artist of Russia visited the base of the Russian national team, where he met the players and the head coach. True, most of all the fans remembered his reservation when the 54-year-old singer confused Magomed Ozdoev with Mario Fernandez. But attention to the event was ensured, and this annoying episode did not prevent Kirkorov from singing the anthem.

By the way, the main right-back of the national team, Mario Fernandez, still cannot enter the field from the first minutes due to injury. True, he is present on the bench, and there is still hope that the naturalized Brazilian will be able to play against Belgium. Place on his flank was taken by Vyacheslav Karavaev, who played against Poland on the left – this position was taken by Yuri Zhirkov.

The appearance of Anton Shunin at the goal was not news – after the voyage to the Poles Cherchesov openly announced that the Dynamo goalkeeper would be the first number in the Euro. The defense situation turned out to be more complicated. In the last match, the coaching staff played a formation with three center-backs, which helped to defeat Spain (1: 1, on penalties 4: 3) in the 1/8 finals of the 2018 home world championship.

It seemed that now it is being played specifically for Belgium, and in the game with Bulgaria, a formation with four defenders (two of which are central) could be tested in order to use it against weaker Finland. And the starting protocol suggested that this is exactly what Cherchesov did. It had only two nominal central defenders – Kudryashov and Georgy Dzhikia.

But from the very first minutes it became noticeable that the role of the third central defender was also played by Dmitry Barinov, in his specialization – the central midfielder. On the defensive, he last played a couple of matches in 2017 with Lokomotiv Moscow. This surprised many.

True, Dzhikia and Barinov did not start the game with Kudryashov. During the pre-match warm-up, Fedor was injured and was urgently replaced in the starting lineup by Andrey Semyonov. Severely limping, Kudryashov went to the podium. And by all external signs it seems that he will have to miss the European Championship. Roman Evgeniev and Ilya Samoshnikov remained in the national team’s position of the players who were not included in the application. The latter, however, was also damaged during training in Austria. It was not too serious, but it is not known whether the Rubin player will be considered ready to play at the Euro by the coaching staff.

“If a player is in uniform, then he can play in any position,” said Dmitry Bulykin, a former striker of the Russian national team, a participant in Euro 2004, in an interview with Izvestia. – And the coach knows the capabilities of most of his players and can experiment. Moreover, when the match is friendly, and the result is not so important. The main one will still be in Euro. It is clear that the loss of Kudryashov is serious, especially since a week before the match with Belgium. Now the coaching staff needs to come up with something new.

In the midfield, Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoev, Alexey Ionov and Alexander Golovin came out at the start. The only striker, as usual, was Artyom Dziuba. The Bulgarians also had some sudden losses, but already during the meeting – in the ninth minute, Kristiyan Malinov had to be replaced by Petar Vitanov.

Under loads

Few of those closely following the Russian national team expected an extravaganza from her in the June test matches. Three years ago, she also played poorly against Austria (0: 1) and Turkey (1: 1) right before the 2018 World Cup. Then the coaches calculated that, against the backdrop of tough loads at the training camp, the team would have a hard time moving in these games and would reach its peak at the very World Cup. It worked that time. Now, many hope that such a trick will be repeated – all the more so, in the matches with Poland and Bulgaria, Russia physically looked better than in 2018 with Austria and Turkey.

But the beginning of Saturday’s meeting remained with the guests. In the sixth minute, the defense of the Russian national team missed Momchil Tsvetanov in the penalty area, who went one-on-one with Shunin, but the goalkeeper managed to save the team. As for the rest, before the break, the Russian team had a territorial advantage, significantly surpassing the opponent in possession of the ball.

True, the matter did not reach the real moments. During the first half, Zobnin and Ozdoev were struck once above the gates, and closer to the break, Zobnin, after Dziuba’s discount, was in a good position on the penalty line, but did not strike hard enough and accurately into the hands of goalkeeper Ivan Karadzhov, who was replaced by Georgy Georgiev during the break.

In the second half, Cherchesov released Daler Kuzyaev instead of Ionov. Very soon, in a horse fight, Barinov’s nose was broken in blood. Igor Diveev began to prepare to replace him, but Dmitry showed the coaches that he was ready to continue the game, demonstratively pulling tampons from his nostrils to stop bleeding. But very soon, in the 51st minute, Barinov was replaced by Diveeva.

Russia continued to try to hack into the massive defenses of Bulgaria, but for a long time it was to no avail. In the middle of the half, Dziuba was replaced by Alexander Sobolev, and Golovin was replaced by Andrey Mostovoy. In the 72nd minute, the long-awaited appearance of Fernandez, who replaced Karavaev, took place.

Four minutes later, the most dangerous moment of the match happened. The Russians played the set well, Mostovoy rolled the ball back to Zhirkov, who struck powerfully in the center of the goal, and Georgiev, with great difficulty, moved him to a corner. Very soon, Yuri was replaced by Alexei Miranchuk, who earned a penalty in the 82nd minute, realized by Sobolev. Russia calmly kept the winning score and even almost doubled it, but in the last minutes Mostovoy did not realize a one-on-one exit, breaking through the gate. The final score is 1: 0, and now the Cherchesov team begins the last weekly preparatory cycle before the Euro.

– The Russian national team is approaching its optimal form, – says Dmitry Bulykin. “Not much movement was seen today. It was noticeable that the match was friendly. But there is reason to expect that in a week it will be better. I know from myself that psychologically for football players control matches are very different from official ones.

Russia will play a match with Belgium on June 12 in St. Petersburg. There, on June 16, she will play with Finland. And on June 21, an away meeting is scheduled in Copenhagen with Denmark – it will be the last in the group stage of the European Championship.